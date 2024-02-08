Bawumia cannot be dissociated from the current economic mess - Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has spared no punches in her critique of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party, and his team.



Mogtari's comments come amidst attempts by Dr. Bawumia and his associates to distance themselves from Ghana's current economic challenges.



In a candid social media post, Mogtari emphasized that Dr. Bawumia, as a significant figure in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, bears responsibility for the economic mismanagement plaguing the nation. She highlighted the prevailing unfavorable conditions in the country under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led administration, asserting that the Vice President cannot evade accountability.



Dr. Bawumia, who is leading the NPP into the upcoming elections as its flagbearer, has served as Vice President since 2017. He has been widely hailed as an economic savior and the head of the Akufo-Addo government’s economic management team.



Mogtari urged Ghanaians to view the Vice President in tandem with his President, arguing that Dr. Bawumia offers no distinctive solutions to the nation's challenges. She cautioned against the portrayal of a disconnect between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, suggesting that such attempts are politically motivated.



“We should all pay close attention to the Nana Addo/Bawumia union and how it operates. This union may be willing to sacrifice the ‘marriage’ for political gain and may try to deceive us by presenting a separation of the union just as a matter of convenience,” Mogtari emphasized.



“Just like the attempt to discredit the #24HourEconomy, any effort to decouple the union will fail because we know that this union, built on lies, will do anything for power, even if it means a complete dissolution of the union,” she concluded.



