Bawumia celebrates Kumdum Festival with Nzemas

Politics of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's Presidential Candidate, was the guest of honor at the 2024 Kumdum Festival, celebrated by the chiefs and people of Axim under the leadership of Awulae Attiburukusu III, Paramount Chief of Lower Axim.



The annual festival commemorates the migration of Axim's ancestors from Timbuktu, Mali, and is marked by traditional music, dance, and cultural performances.



Dr. Bawumia praised Axim's cultural heritage and development contributions, expressing his commitment to promoting Ghana’s cultural traditions.



His presence underscored his ongoing engagement with traditional leaders and communities across the country.