Bawumia champions diversity and unity in presidential bid

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has articulated his vision for an inclusive presidency, promising to represent and benefit all Ghanaians if elected in the upcoming December 2024 elections.



Speaking during his campaign tour of the Bono Region in Sunyani, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to unity and inclusivity in national leadership.



Addressing a gathering of Imams, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the historic nature of his candidacy as a Muslim vying for the presidency under the NPP banner. He highlighted the significance of his candidacy in signaling Ghana's readiness for diversity and inclusivity in its governance structures.



Reflecting on his journey to securing the NPP's presidential ticket, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged initial doubts about the possibility of a Muslim candidate ascending to such a position. However, he reiterated his belief in Ghana's collective aspiration for leadership that represents and serves all citizens, regardless of religious background.



In line with his commitment to inclusive development, Dr. Bawumia unveiled plans to establish three Islamic Colleges of Education across different regions of Ghana. These institutions aim to cater to the educational needs of the Muslim community and promote diversity within the country's educational landscape.



Dr. Bawumia's message of inclusivity resonated with supporters and observers alike, with many seeing his candidacy as a step towards a more representative and inclusive form of governance in Ghana. As the December elections draw nearer, Dr. Bawumia's vision for an inclusive presidency continues to shape the political discourse in the country.