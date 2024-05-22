Bawumia commissions modern hostel and training facility for kayayei

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated a state-of-the-art hostel facility on May 21, 2024, aimed at improving the lives of head porters, commonly known as kayayei, in Accra.



The new facility is designed to provide both housing and vocational training, fulfilling the government’s promise to address the urgent needs of the kayayei and enhance their socio-economic status.



"It was a great pleasure this afternoon in Accra to commission a multi-purpose hostel facility for head porters (Kayayei), along with a training program, the Kayayei Empowerment Programme," Dr. Bawumia announced in a Facebook post. "The commissioning of this ultra-modern residential facility and training center fulfills a promise I made to the head porters on behalf of the government during my visit to their hub in Agbogbloshie, Accra."



Dr. Bawumia highlighted that the addition of a training program to the residential facility goes beyond addressing immediate needs by offering transitional job pathways to enhance the socio-economic status of the kayayei.



Located in Madina and Ashaiman, these facilities are part of a broader initiative to impact over 100,000 Kayayei nationwide, with additional centers being constructed in Kumasi and Techiman.



During the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed his gratitude to various government agencies and partners for their collaboration in making the project possible. He specifically thanked the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Ghana Gas, Ghana Health Service, BOST, and the Father Campbell Foundation.



"Many doubted this when the promise was made, but once again, we have proven that with a possibility mindset and the right partnerships, nothing is impossible. Indeed, it is possible!" he added.



