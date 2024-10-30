Bawumia connects with voters through personal call center initiative

Politics of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has launched a call center to personally engage Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 election.



In a video broadcast by UTV, he was seen speaking directly with voters, including an assemblyman, to discuss his vision.



Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses, promising loans for traders and a Common Fund for assembly members.



This direct outreach aims to foster a personal connection with voters, showcasing his commitment to addressing their needs and strengthening the NPP's impact across Ghana.