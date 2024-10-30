You are here: HomeNews2024 10 30Article 2000099

Bawumia connects with voters through personal call center initiative

Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, has launched a call center to personally engage Ghanaians ahead of the December 7 election.

In a video broadcast by UTV, he was seen speaking directly with voters, including an assemblyman, to discuss his vision.

Bawumia emphasized support for local businesses, promising loans for traders and a Common Fund for assembly members.

This direct outreach aims to foster a personal connection with voters, showcasing his commitment to addressing their needs and strengthening the NPP's impact across Ghana.

