Bawumia credits digitalization for surge in ECG revenue

General News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed a significant upsurge in revenue generation at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), attributing the increase to government-led digitalization initiatives.



Speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference for Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Africa, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the transformative impact of digitalization on revenue collection, noting a surge from GH¢450 million to over a billion in monthly revenue.



Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of leveraging digital tools in combating corruption, urging other member states to adopt Ghana’s approach.



The NPP flagbearer also addressed challenges encountered during the digitalization process, revealing instances of sabotage by ECG staff who introduced malware into the system.



Dr. Bawumia recounted the intervention of national security forces to address the issue, leading to the apprehension of the culprits responsible for sabotaging the system.



Expressing disbelief at the remarkable revenue increase, Dr. Bawumia cited the transition from cash payments to mobile money and electronic bank transfers as evidence of the success of digitalization efforts.