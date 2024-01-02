Bawumia ‘dances into a new year’ at crossover service

General News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited a number of churches in Accra that held 31st Night services to usher Ghanaians into the new year, 2024.



Dr Bawumia, who is the sitting Vice President of Ghana, appeared unperturbed about criticisms levelled against him because of his frequent visits to churches and some of the remarks at these churches, being a Muslim.



He graciously participated in the singing and dancing at the 31st Night services he visited and also delivered inspiring New Year messages to Ghanaians.



Dr Bawumia visited the Prince Emmanuel Seventh-day Adventist Church, Calvary Methodist Church and Action Chapel for the 31st December watch night services.



The vice president was accompanied by leading figures in the NPP, including the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ntim and the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.



Dr Bawumia, in his New Year’s message at the Action Chapel, urged Ghanaians to jealously guide the democracy the country enjoys as it heads into an election year.



He urged all stakeholders in the 2024 general election to resort to the court to resolve any grievance they have and not resort to violence.



Following the vice president's visit to the three churches on December 31, 2023, a video has emerged of him dancing into the New Year at a 31st night service.



Even though GhanaWeb cannot confirm when the video was taken, it showed Dr Bawumia dancing as he entered the worship centre with the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.



The vice president and team, who were all in white clothing were joyously dancing to ‘We Shall Sing Hosanna’ as they were waving their white handkerchiefs.



The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, who was also with her husband, could also be seen dancing to honour God for the gift of 2024.



View pictures and the video of Dr Bawumia 'dancing' into the new year below:











