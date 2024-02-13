Bawumia deliberately ignored Mahama's contributions in developing Ghana card - Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has disclosed the significant contributions of the erstwhile John Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system.



According to Gyamfi, the NDC government initiated the implementation process of the Ghana Card as early as 2016, asserting that the current government merely continued the system developed by the Mahama administration.



In response to Dr. Bawumia's recent address to the nation, Gyamfi said, “Dr. Bawumia deliberately ignored the significant contributions of the NDC/Mahama administration in developing the Ghana Card system to what it is today.



Gyamfi claimed that in 2016, the Mahama administration collected biometric and demographic data on about 16 million Ghanaians and processed around 4.7 million cards. He further stated that approximately 900,000 cards were distributed by the Mahama administration before leaving office in 2016.



“Clearly, this government only came to continue the implementation of a system that had already been developed by the NDC/Mahama government, as a continuation of what was started under [former] President J. A Kufuor and continued by [former] President J.E Atta-Mills of blessed memory. The Ghana card credit must therefore be shared by all successive governments who have contributed to where we are today. Note that Bawumia does not even credit his boss, Akufo-Addo,” Sammy Gyamfi added.