Source: GNA

Bawumia, dignitaries honor late IGP Kwofie at final farewell

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister for the Interior Henry Quartey, National Security Minister Kan Dapaah, and Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, along with retired IGPs, regional police commanders, and other notable figures, attended the funeral of former IGP James Yalley Assuah Kwofie.

He served as IGP from 1990 to 1996.

The event, marked by tributes and a sermon emphasizing leadership and service, highlighted Kwofie's legacy as a compassionate and dedicated leader.

He was praised for his contributions to the Ghana Police Service, including the formation of the Welfare Scheme.

The Vice President donated GHS 50,000 to Kwofie's family, and a sword of recognition was presented to his children in accordance with police tradition.

