Bawumia discontinues campaign tour in preparation for manifesto launch

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign is pausing its activities to finalize the New Patriotic Party's 2024 manifesto, set for launch on August 18, 2024.



According to a statement by campaign communications director Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Bawumia, and his team will focus on preparing the manifesto, with "Jobs and Businesses" as key themes.



The campaign tour will resume immediately after the launch.



This strategic pause highlights the importance of the manifesto in shaping the party's vision and agenda ahead of the upcoming election.