Bawumia does not command overwhelming support within NPP – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced skepticism regarding Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's widespread backing within the party as a presidential candidate.



He stressed that Dr. Bawumia was not the favored choice among party members, suggesting that his victory in the NPP's presidential primary last year was largely influenced by President Akufo-Addo and financial resources.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe advised caution to Dr. Bawumia, urging him to reassess his strategies for the upcoming December general elections.



“Bawumia is now in a tight corner because he is not number himself and second he is being put in a position that is not the wish of the majority of the party members. These are clear signs,” he said.



“But for the backing of Akufo-Addo and money, Bawumia couldn’t have won the NPP’s presidential election. He is in the wrong terrain,” he added.