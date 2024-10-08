Bawumia doesn’t have to apologise for difficulty with exchange rate – Kwabena Agyepong

Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kwabena Agyepong, Senior Advisor to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that the NPP flagbearer doesn’t need to apologize for not being able to “arrest” the cedi’s depreciation.



Speaking on Channel 1 TV, Agyepong acknowledged the challenges with the exchange rate but emphasized the government’s achievements in other economic areas.



He believes their message is resonating with the public and expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia would secure 53% of the vote in the upcoming election, as people trust and respect his leadership.