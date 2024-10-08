You are here: HomeNews2024 10 08Article 1990739

Bawumia doesn’t have to apologise for difficulty with exchange rate – Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyepong, Senior Advisor to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stated that the NPP flagbearer doesn’t need to apologize for not being able to “arrest” the cedi’s depreciation.

Speaking on Channel 1 TV, Agyepong acknowledged the challenges with the exchange rate but emphasized the government’s achievements in other economic areas.

He believes their message is resonating with the public and expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia would secure 53% of the vote in the upcoming election, as people trust and respect his leadership.

