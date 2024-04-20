Bawumia donates GHC200,000 to support Madina fire victims

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on April 19, 2024, donated a sum of GHc200,000 to support the fire victims of the Madina Market in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The government would further solicit more funds from the Women’s Empowerment Fund through the Ghana Enterprises Agency to support the victims.



Meanwhile, the Government has decided to build two separate three-storey blocks, comprising 120 stores and 78 shops at the ground floor for the Madina Market.



The inferno which gutted the Madina Market last week, April 10, affected about 110 traders while properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed.



During a visit to the Madina Market on Friday to sympathise and encourage the traders, Vice President Bawumia told the fire victims that government cared so much about their welfare and would support them to be back on their feet.



He also encouraged them to subscribe to fire insurance policies to receive financial support in case of fire outbreaks.



The Vice President also admonished the traders to contract qualified and certified electricians to perform power connections into their stores and shops to avert future fire outbreaks.



The Vice President announced that the two hostel facilities constructed in Madina and Ashiaman for head potters (Kayeyie) would be commissioned on May 4,2024 to provide a comfortable accommodation for them.



The hostel facilities would also provide a congenial environment for training head potters in employable skills.



Daniel Nii Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister-Designate touted the achievements of the New Patriotic Party’s Flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, and encouraged the traders to vote for him in the December Elections.



Madam Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, the MCE for the area, advised the affected traders to register with the Assembly in order to assist them in the validation process.



She also advised them not to fall victim to scammers who would visit them to collect money under the pretext of securing new stores for them.



Chief Fire Officer Salia Abdulai took the traders through fire safety tips and advised them to desist from illegal power connections since it was one of the main causes of fire outbreaks.