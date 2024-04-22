Bawumia donates to orphans at Akyem Oda

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a gesture of goodwill, Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, represented by Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, the head of operations at his office, donated sets of finely sewn dresses valued at GH¢25,000 to 85 orphans from various Zongo communities in Akyem Oda.



The donation, presented by the Headmaster of Nkawkaw Senior High School, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, was made during a ceremony at the Oda central mosque to commemorate the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, according to Graphic Online.



Alhaji Ibrahim highlighted the Vice-President's concern for the welfare of orphans, which prompted the donation of the dresses during Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring they could partake in the festive occasion.



He encouraged the orphans to prioritize both Islamic and secular education to benefit from the free Senior High School system, enabling them to become responsible future leaders.



Furthermore, Alhaji Ishmaela expressed the commitment to provide additional financial and material support to the orphans, ensuring they successfully complete their education.



The Birim Central Municipal Chief lmam, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Abdalla, who oversaw the presentation, commended the Vice President and Alhaji Ishmaela for their generosity, noting that it brought joy to the orphans during the festive period.



However, he appealed for continued support to meet the orphans' educational needs, ensuring they complete their studies and develop their talents.



The Chief lmam prayed for the success of the Vice-President and Alhaji Ishmaela in their endeavors, urging the orphans to maintain discipline, respect, and diligence to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.