Bawumia ends 3-day tour of Ashanti Region

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, to preach a message of hope to Ghanaians during his campaign.



Dr. Bawumia has been engaging with various groups in the Ashanti Region, outlining his vision and seeking inputs for the party's manifesto.



He assured the people of Kwabre East that their needs, including road infrastructure and a abandoned market project, will be attended to when he is voted into office.



The Asantehene tasked Dr. Bawumia to explain how he will improve the lives of Ghanaians and earn their trust.



Dr. Bawumia also engaged with the business community and distributed tablets to over 4,000 students.