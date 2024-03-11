Bawumia gains momentum in 10 swing constituencies, edges past Mahama in latest Outcomes International Survey

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The current Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is garnering significant support in critical constituencies crucial for clinching electoral success in Ghana, according to the most recent report from Outcomes International on Ten Swing Constituencies.



The survey, conducted from February 10th to 25th, 2024, among 977 respondents in pivotal swing constituencies across Greater Accra, Central, and Bono regions, reveals that Dr. Bawumia holds a notable advantage over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama.



The overall analysis of leading candidates indicates that Dr. Bawumia commands 43.5% support, slightly surpassing Mr. Mahama’s 42.1%. Interestingly, 6.9% of respondents expressed their intention to vote for alternative candidates, while 7.4% remained undecided during the polling period.



The results suggest a fiercely competitive landscape, with Dr. Bawumia emerging as a front-runner in these crucial constituencies.



The report states, "From the survey report, there has been a close contest between the two leading candidates: Bawumia and Mahama. Whereas former President Mahama wins in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West; Dr. Bawumia wins in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West, and Jaman North."



Despite previous polls favoring John Mahama, the latest findings suggest that Dr. Bawumia is making significant strides in narrowing the gap, particularly after unveiling a comprehensive vision blueprint for Ghana.



As the 2024 General Elections approach, the electoral campaign is anticipated to intensify, with both leading contenders vying to secure more ground in their quest for victory. It's worth recalling that a similar survey conducted by respected research outfits predicted Bawumia's consecutive wins in the NPP flagbearership race on August 27 and November 4 last year, further solidifying his current momentum.