Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana - Buipewura

Buipewura Jinapor II has publicly declared that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been chosen by God to lead Ghana toward development.

During a recent visit from Bawumia, the Overlord praised his leadership and training as Vice President, expressing confidence in his capabilities.

Bawumia is currently on a campaign tour in the Northern and Savannah Regions, presenting his 70-point vision for Ghana's development.

Buipewura Jinapor II encouraged Bawumia to stay focused and offered blessings for his journey ahead.

