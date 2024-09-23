Bawumia has prepared himself to be President, elect him – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president, emphasizing Bawumia’s 16 years of preparation and dedication to Ghana’s development.



Speaking at a New York event with the NPP-USA chapter during the 79th UN General Assembly, Akufo-Addo urged party unity to secure a victory for Bawumia in the December elections.



Akufo-Addo also defended the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, warning against politicians like John Mahama who propose reviewing it.



He praised South Korea’s commitment to education and stressed Ghana’s need for similar dedication to achieve economic progress.



The NPP-USA chapter honored Akufo-Addo for his contributions, particularly the Free SHS policy.