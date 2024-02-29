Bawumia inaugurates digital repository at Wesley Girls in memory of late mother

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on February 28, inaugurated a Digital Repository at Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast.



Bawumia funded the project in memory of his late mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia, who was an alumnus of the school.



The repository will be an invaluable resource for the school, given its size as an academic institution and its rich 187-year history which will allow past and present students, as well as staff members, to access important records of the school with ease, now that they have been digitized.



According to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, his mother passed away in 2021 and was moved by the visit of the later classmates from the 1960-year group, who came to offer their condolences.



On the first anniversary of her passing, the Old Girls’ Association on behalf of the school approached Bawumia to assist with the provision of a digital repository, to support in honor of his late mother.



As a result of this project, all student records have been digitized and can now be accessed at the touch of a button.



The ceremony was graced by the late mother's classmates, Mrs. Nancy Thompson, Dr. Mrs. Cecelia Bentsi, and Dr. Mrs. Matilda Papoe.









