Bawumia inaugurates fire service training school in Ahafo Region

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, has inaugurated a Fire Service Training School in Duayaw Nkwanta, located in the Tano North district of the Ahafo Region.



During his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the significant progress made by the Ghana Fire Service, supported by government initiatives, in reducing fire incidents from 6,154 in 2022 to 5,973.



He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to supporting the Ghana Fire Service in enhancing its operations, including bolstering personnel recruitment and establishing more training facilities.



Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia encouraged Fire Service officers to redouble their efforts despite facing challenges in their line of work.



Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor, commended the Duayaw Nkwanta chiefs and the government for their collaboration in establishing the training school, which is expected to greatly enhance the effectiveness of firefighting duties.



However, Kuunuor also highlighted persistent challenges faced by the Fire Service, including prank calls and attacks on officers during fire response efforts, urging community leaders and stakeholders to address these issues.