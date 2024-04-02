Bawumia intervenes to help clear items at Tema Port for KATH project

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a move to support the ongoing renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stepped in to facilitate the clearance of critical construction materials from the Tema Harbour.



The consignment, comprising imported tiles essential for the project, had been held up at the port accruing demurrage and stalling progress.



Faced with a hefty import duty exceeding GH¢1.7 million for ten containers of tiles, the project was at risk of indefinite delay.



Recognising the urgency, Dr Bawumia intervened towards clearing the duties, to ensure the continuation of the vital hospital project.



The ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project, a collaborative effort launched by the Asantehene in partnership with KATH, aims to raise $10 million for the comprehensive renovation of Blocks A, B, C, and D of the hospital.



This initiative is particularly important as it marks the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and is set to rejuvenate the nearly 70-year-old tertiary facility.