Bawumia is God’s vessel to transform Ghana - Pastor

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Pastor Alexander King Doku, General Overseer of Pursuit and Service to God Ministries, has strongly endorsed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Ghana's future leader, emphasizing his belief that Bawumia is destined to transform the nation.



Speaking at the University of Ghana during a review of the book Dr. Bawumia and the Modern Vice Presidency of Ghana, Pastor Doku praised Bawumia's technological vision, hard work, and humility.



He described Bawumia as an inspiring figure for the youth and a "vessel for a transformative Ghana," urging Ghanaians to support his candidacy for President in 2025.