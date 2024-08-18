Bawumia is not in charge of the economy – Mike Oquaye Jnr

Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Mike Oquaye Jnr., the parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, has stated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not responsible for managing Ghana’s economy.



Oquaye Jnr. clarified that while Dr. Bawumia heads the Economic Management Team, key economic decisions are made by President Akufo-Addo.



This comes ahead of the NPP's manifesto launch today.



Dr. Bawumia has defended the government's economic performance, claiming that the current administration has managed the Cedi’s depreciation better than the previous government and has achieved various economic improvements.