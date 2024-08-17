You are here: HomeNews2024 08 17Article 1970900

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Bawumia is practically promoting Mahama – NDC

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mahama and Bawumia Mahama and Bawumia

Joseph Ade Coker, former Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of acting like an opposition leader.

Coker criticized Bawumia for attacking the policies of the Akufo-Addo administration, of which he is a member.

He argued that by criticizing current government policies and promising changes that contradict the current administration's actions, Bawumia undermines his own government's credibility and indirectly supports former President John Mahama, the NDC's candidate.

Coker suggested that Bawumia's criticisms may weaken his own campaign and benefit Mahama.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment