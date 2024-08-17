Bawumia is practically promoting Mahama – NDC

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Joseph Ade Coker, former Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of acting like an opposition leader.



Coker criticized Bawumia for attacking the policies of the Akufo-Addo administration, of which he is a member.



He argued that by criticizing current government policies and promising changes that contradict the current administration's actions, Bawumia undermines his own government's credibility and indirectly supports former President John Mahama, the NDC's candidate.



Coker suggested that Bawumia's criticisms may weaken his own campaign and benefit Mahama.