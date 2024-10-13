You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1993172

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bawumia is the ‘most impactful Vice President’ in Ghana - Prof. Etse Sikanku

Professor Etse Sikanku, a lecturer and communications consultant, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for reducing the politics of insults and indecent campaigning in Ghana.

During a book review at the Islamic University, Sikanku highlighted Bawumia's consistent decency in political discourse, noting that he refrains from insults even when provoked.

This approach, according to Sikanku, has significantly lowered political tension in the country.

He described Bawumia as a hardworking leader and the most impactful Vice President in Ghana's history, drawing parallels with former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale, who redefined the role of vice presidency.

