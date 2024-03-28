Bawumia joins Muslims in prayers for Chief Imam's wife

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia participated in the Janaiza prayers for Hajia Rahmatu Tahwee Sheikh Sharubutu, the wife of National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who passed away on Wednesday morning in Accra.



The Janaiza prayers, a mandatory pre-burial ritual in Islam, were attended by thousands of Muslims from various backgrounds, including Vice President Bawumia.



The prayers, led by the National Chief Imam, were held to seek Allah's mercy for the departed, who was affectionately known as Hajia Amaria.



Following the Janaiza prayers, Hajia Rahmatu was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic customs. The immediate burial after the prayers is a practice in Islam to honor the deceased.



The presence of Vice President Bawumia and the multitude of Muslims at the Janaiza prayers reflects the respect and esteem in which Hajia Rahmatu was held. The prayers were an opportunity for the community to come together to pay their respects and offer prayers for her peaceful journey into the afterlife.