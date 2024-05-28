Bawumia joins NPP Canada for 32nd anniversary

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Class FM Online

Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has celebrated the 32nd anniversary of NPP Canada in Toronto on May 28, 2024.



He commended the branch's contributions and interacted with the Ghanaian community, discussing the government's achievements since 2017.



Dr. Bawumia detailed his vision and policies for the upcoming elections, emphasizing transformative plans.



He described the interaction as "exciting," expressed gratitude for the community's support, and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to advance Ghana's progress.