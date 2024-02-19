Bawumia launches Tap & Go Transport Initiative to combat corruption in public transport

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced the implementation of the Tap & Go Transport Initiative as a decisive move to eliminate corruption within state intercity and intracity transport companies.



The initiative, developed through a collaboration between the government and private investors, is set to modernise seat reservations and fare payment processes in public transport.



The Tap & Go Transport Initiative facilitates users loading funds onto dedicated Tap & Go Transport cards or accounts, simplifying the fare payment process and enhancing transparency in fund collection.



Dr. Bawumia emphasised that this innovative approach will significantly reduce instances of fund diversion and corruption within the public transport system.



"Before the tap-and-go system was implemented by Metro Mass Transit, the audit report showed that the company was losing 50 per cent of its revenue annually, but since it was implemented, that leakage has been plugged, and the revenue is now more than when it was operating 500 buses with just 200 buses," Dr. Bawumia stated during the launch.



Dr. Bawumia assured the public of plans to expand the Tap & Go system to other forms of public transport, including commercial buses (trotros). He believes this expansion will reduce mistrust in the system between various stakeholders, such as drivers, mates, and vehicle owners, while promoting transparency and eliminating corruption.



"With the tap and go system, the problem of vehicle owners worrying about the accurate daily takings and whereabouts of their cars at any given time will be a thing of the past. The problem with the diversion of funds within state-owned intercity and intracity buses will also be a thing of the past, as it will help check corruption by promoting transparency," Dr. Bawumia emphasised.