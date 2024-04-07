Bawumia leads Government delegation at Sunyanimanhene's burial

Politics of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia played a prominent role at the traditional burial of the late Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, in Sunyani. Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, led a government delegation to mourn with the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and the Sunyani Traditional Council during the week-long ceremony.



The Vice President, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate for the upcoming December general election, attended the event with other key NPP figures.



Among them were the party's National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, and Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.



The presence of Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene, and NPP campaign team member Kwabena Agyei Agyapong underscored the significance of the occasion.



The delegation's attendance highlighted the importance of honoring traditional leaders and maintaining strong ties with local communities.

Throughout the burial ceremony, Dr. Bawumia and the government delegation participated in various traditional customs and ceremonies.



They joined chiefs and mourners in wearing black and red attire, symbolizing respect for the late chief and the traditions of the Sunyani people.



The Vice President's presence at the event emphasized the government's commitment to supporting traditional institutions and honoring their cultural heritage. It also served as a reminder of the important role that traditional leaders play in Ghanaian society and the need to preserve and promote their customs and values.



Dr. Bawumia's active participation in the burial ceremonies of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II showcased his respect for traditional leadership and his dedication to fostering unity and cultural preservation in Ghana.

His presence also provided a platform for engagement with local communities and an opportunity to address their concerns and aspirations.