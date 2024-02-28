Bawumia leads among vice presidents in economic matters - Prof Agyeman-Duah

Politics of Wednesday, 28 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, former United Nations Advisor on Governance, has emphasized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's prominence in economic issues, labeling him as the most prominent vice president concerning economic affairs.
While acknowledging that Dr. Bawumia cannot evade responsibility for the current economic situation in the country, Prof. Agyeman-Duah highlighted the transformative impact the vice president has had on the role of the vice presidency.
"Although it's challenging for many to believe that the vice president is not implicated in these matters, ultimately, it is the president's policies," Prof. Agyeman-Duah remarked during an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Ghana Tonight yesterday [Tuesday, February 27].
He pointed out that among the various vice presidents, Dr. Bawumia stands out for his engagement with economic issues in the country, asserting, "He is so prominent, he cannot run away from it."
Amongst all the vice presidents Ghana has had, Dr. Bawumia has been the most prominent, and that's why he can't escape. - Prof. Baffour Agyeman Duah, governance expert#GhanaTonight pic.twitter.com/ke80VspGmo— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 28, 2024