Bawumia meets Pope Francis in the Vatican

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Source: Vatican News

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was received by Pope Francis in the “auletta,” or small study, of the Vatican's Paul VI Hall.



This was before the Pope's Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square, according to a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office.



After his encounter with the Pope, Dr. Bawumia met with the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.



The talks at the Secretariat of State were "cordial" and highlighted "the good relations between the Holy See and Ghana."



Particular attention was focused on some aspects of the country's political and socio-economic situation, especially regarding collaboration in the fields of education and healthcare.



In the course of the conversation, there also was an exchange of views on current international issues, especially on security problems facing West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.



