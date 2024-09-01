Bawumia mourns with Afriyie Akoto

General News of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's 2024 Presidential Candidate, received a warm welcome at the funeral of Madam Gladys Adjepong, mother of former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in Koforidua.



The crowd cheered as Dr. Bawumia arrived with his campaign team, showing the deep respect he commands.



His presence highlighted his solidarity with the bereaved family and his commitment to connecting with people beyond politics.





Dr. Bawumia was joined by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and other top party members.