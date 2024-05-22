Bawumia opens hostel and training program for kayayei

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had the honor of commissioning a multi-purpose hostel facility for head porters, also known as Kayayei, in Accra this afternoon.



Alongside the hostel, he launched the Kayayei Empowerment Programme, a training initiative aimed at improving their skills and livelihoods.



Assisted by the Greater Accra minister, Titus Glover, this initiative reflects Dr. Bawumia's commitment to the promises he made during his visit to the Kayayei hub in Agbogbloshie, Accra.



The newly commissioned ultra-modern residential facility and training center are part of the government's efforts to provide not only immediate relief but also sustainable job opportunities for the Kayayei.



"We are moving beyond just addressing their immediate needs; we are offering them transitional job pathways to enhance their socio-economic status," Dr. Bawumia stated.



Facilities are being established in Madina and Ashaiman, with additional ones in Kumasi and Techiman, aiming to impact over 100,000 Kayayei across the country.



Dr. Bawumia expressed profound gratitude to various government agencies and partners who played a pivotal role in making this initiative a reality. He acknowledged the contributions of the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and several others.



"I am profoundly grateful to all our partners for their collaborative efforts in making this possible," he said.



Addressing skeptics, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the power of a positive mindset and effective partnerships.



"Many doubted this when the promise was made, but once again, we have proven that with a possibility mindset and the right partnership, nothing is impossible," he remarked.





