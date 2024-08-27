Bawumia owes me $7 Million – Sam George

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

MP Sam George has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of failing to deliver on a 2016 campaign promise to allocate $1 million per constituency annually for infrastructure.



Sam George claims Bawumia owes him $7 million, representing the unfulfilled promise for his constituency.



He criticized Bawumia's credibility and highlighted that the only projects completed under this promise were two toilets, questioning the adequacy of such facilities for the promised amount.