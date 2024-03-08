Bawumia pays tribute to John Kumah

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has offered heartfelt condolences and eulogised the late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia remembered Dr. Kumah as a dedicated member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, highlighting his profound commitment to the success of the government's initiatives.



Dr. Bawumia expressed his sorrow, stating, "A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavors. Rest well John."



