Bawumia pays tribute to late Oman FM director Kwabena Kwakye

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late director of radio at Accra-based Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye, who passed away on February 14.



Dr. Bawumia visited the residence of the late broadcaster on February 18 to commiserate with his family.







In a statement after the visit, Bawumia expressed his condolences to the family and Ken City media, recognising Kwakye's significant contributions and authority in the media, particularly as the host of the popular political talk program "Boiling Point" on Oman FM.



“This afternoon, I paid a commiseration visit to the residence of the late ace broadcaster, Martin Kwabena Kwakye alias Wofa KK of Oman FM fame. Wofa KK was a true blue NPP person who was an authority with a strong voice in the media. He served his country well until his demise. My condolences to the family and Ken City media. May the gentle soul of Wofa KK rest in perfect peace,” Dr. Bawumia stated.



The late broadcaster collapsed during a production on February 14 and was pronounced dead at the hospital.