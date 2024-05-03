Bawumia pledges free tertiary education for persons with disabilities

Politics of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, has promised to offer free tertiary education to individuals with disabilities who enroll in universities in Ghana if he is elected president in the 2024 elections.



During an engagement with religious leaders in the Western North Region as part of his nationwide tour, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to prioritize scholarships for persons with disabilities, ensuring that they receive financial support for both academic and residential fees starting from 2025.



"We are giving scholarships to every person but I am going to dedicate some of the monies to our scholarship secretariat and the GET Fund to provide free tertiary education; both tuition and accommodation to every person with a disability who makes it into the university so they can all benefit," he said.