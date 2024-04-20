Bawumia pledges reconstruction of Madina Market and support for fire victims

Politics of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced government plans to rebuild a section of the Madina Market that was ravaged by fire. He also committed to providing financial assistance to affected shop owners.



During his visit to the Madina Market, Vice President Bawumia pledged government support for the reconstruction efforts and presented an initial sum of GHC200,000 to aid fire victims.



Addressing the crowd, he stated, "Not long ago, I was told that fire had gutted the Madina Market, and I said I will come and empathize with you. So I asked them to come and check and later we got a contractor to do an estimate and they said they can build a new market for you. 120 shops and small shops will also be built."



Furthermore, Vice President Bawumia assured affected traders of financial support through the Ghana Enterprise Agency to help them restart their businesses. He emphasized the importance of obtaining fire insurance and employing qualified electricians to prevent future incidents.



In addition to supporting market traders, the Vice President extended assistance to 'Kayayei' by offering hostel accommodations. He highlighted existing hostel facilities in Madina and Ashaiman, urging market leaders to collaborate with the government to facilitate this initiative.



The fire at the Madina Market occurred on April 13, 2024, causing significant damage to the premises and disrupting business activities.