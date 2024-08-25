You are here: HomeNews2024 08 25Article 1973645

Bawumia pledges to complete National Cathedral Project if elected

Public funds have been invested in the National Cathedral

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral if he becomes president.

He acknowledged that significant public funds, over GHC339 million, have already been invested in the project, originally pledged by President Akufo-Addo.

Bawumia emphasized the need for discussions with churches and stakeholders to determine the best way forward, stressing the importance of completing the controversial project.

