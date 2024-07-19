You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961555

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bawumia pledges to empower traditional authorities with enhanced powers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to amending Section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to grant traditional authorities more adjudicatory powers. This, he believes, will improve the justice delivery system.

During his tour of the Yapei Kusawgu and Salaga South constituencies in the Savannah Region on

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment