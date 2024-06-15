You are here: HomeNews2024 06 15Article 1950746

Source: GNA

Bawumia presents tablets to Opoku Ware students

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presenting the laptops to the students Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia presenting the laptops to the students

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented tablets to students of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in Kumasi as part of the "One Student, One Tablet" government initiative to digitize education.

The tablets are preloaded with textbooks and past exam questions. Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of equipping students with skills for the digital age.

He also inaugurated a new smart classroom block named after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, featuring an "Avocado Board" for enhanced electronic learning.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum praised the initiative, calling OWASS the first digital learning facility in Ghana, and pledged continued support.

