Bawumia presents tablets to Opoku Ware students

General News of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented tablets to students of Opoku Ware School (OWASS) in Kumasi as part of the "One Student, One Tablet" government initiative to digitize education.



The tablets are preloaded with textbooks and past exam questions. Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of equipping students with skills for the digital age.



He also inaugurated a new smart classroom block named after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, featuring an "Avocado Board" for enhanced electronic learning.



Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum praised the initiative, calling OWASS the first digital learning facility in Ghana, and pledged continued support.