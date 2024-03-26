Bawumia promises 2,000 megawatts of solar power and streamlined passport acquisition

General News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to deliver 2,000 megawatts of solar power, equivalent to half of Ghana's electricity needs if elected.



He said this during a session with members of the informal sector at a forum organized by the Council of Indigenous Business Associations.



Responding to queries from various groups associated with the council, Dr. Bawumia stressed that this initiative would make electricity more affordable for all Ghanaians, resulting in reduced electricity bills.



He explained that the implementation of 2,000 megawatts of solar power would lead to a significant decrease in electricity prices, benefiting the entire nation.



In addition to the solar power project, Dr. Bawumia pledged to introduce measures aimed at simplifying passport acquisition for the business community and frequent travelers.



He outlined that by leveraging the Ghana Card, individuals could apply for passports, complete the necessary payments, and receive their passports hassle-free.



"We are going to provide 2000 megawatts of solar power which is about half Ghana’s consumption. The 2000 megawatts will help reduce electricity bills. Everyone is going to enjoy the benefit because it will help electricity prices come down significantly.



"Secondly, I’m introducing another initiative, which is passport acquisition. Since you’re all into business and travel a lot, the passport acquisition initiative will ensure you acquire a passport without any stress. With the support of the Ghana card, you just apply for the passport and make payment, then the passport will be ready for you," he added.