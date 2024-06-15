Bawumia promises flexible tax regimes for all businesses

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's Flag-bearer for Election 2024, concluded his three-day campaign in the Ashanti region, promising a business-friendly tax regime.



He proposed a flat rate tax system to provide predictable tax obligations and ensure taxes are charged in Ghana cedis.



He highlighted the NPP's GH₵600 million investment to support 125,000 start-up businesses and pledged to lower import duties at Ghana's ports.



Dr. Bawumia also promised support for People with Disabilities (PWDs) through modern training facilities and common user facilities for artisans, aiming to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.