Bawumia promises innovative solutions

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, is promoting himself as a "brand new, fresh president" with innovative solutions to Ghana's challenges.



Speaking to NPP supporters in Kangbuinli during his campaign tour of the Western Region, he urged voters to choose him over "second-hand" leadership, emphasizing his achievements as Vice President and his role in implementing 33 government policies.



He also encouraged support for Kwasi Bonzoh as the new Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, criticizing the current MP, Armah-Kofi Buah, for his lack of accomplishments over 16 years.



The crowd warmly welcomed Bawumia, chanting his name and campaign slogans.