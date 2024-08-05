Bawumia promises tax-free imports for churches under his Presidency

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP's Flagbearer, has pledged to grant churches and faith-based organizations tax waivers on their imports if elected President.



He emphasized that these organizations are vital development partners, deserving the same tax benefits as external development partners.



Speaking at the Assemblies of God Church in Bolgatanga during his campaign tour, Bawumia highlighted the significant role churches play in national development, advocating for their recognition and support.



He also praised Ghana’s religious tolerance as a cornerstone of the country’s peace and unity.