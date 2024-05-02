Bawumia promises to amend minerals act to include chiefs in licensing process

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has outlined plans to amend the Minerals Act if he wins the upcoming presidential elections.



His proposal aims to integrate Chiefs into the mineral licensing process, ensuring their participation before granting licenses to miners in specific areas.



During his address to the Western Regional House of Chiefs as part of his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the absence of traditional authorities in the mining licensing process, particularly affecting the Small-Scale Mining Sector.



He emphasized the importance of Chiefs' involvement in his mining industry formalization program, suggesting amendments to the Minerals Act to facilitate their participation.



"We want to formalise small-scale mining, but we cannot be successful without the participation of Chiefs. The chiefs have to be part of the licensing of miners in their locality. They have to be part of the whole process. And so, we have to make the necessary amendments to the Mining Act to do all of this. Decentralise the Mineral Commission to be in the various districts, decentralise the Environmental Protection Agency," Dr. Bawumia stated.