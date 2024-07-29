Bawumia promises to construct tertiary institution at Builsa North

Politics of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer, promised to construct a nursing training college in Builsa North Municipality if elected president.



During a visit to Sandem-Nab, Paramount Chief of Builsa Traditional Area, Dr. Bawumia responded to repeated appeals for a tertiary institution and other projects.



He also pledged to amend the Chieftaincy Act to empower chiefs and provide living allowances to chiefs and queenmothers. Dr. Bawumia emphasized his commitment to improving the chieftaincy institution and urged support for him and local parliamentary candidate Thomas Alonsi.