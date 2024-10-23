Bawumia promises to fix telephony network challenges at Adaklu

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has promised Adaklu constituents that their phone network issues would be fixed within two months during a recent community engagement.



He urged residents to support NPP parliamentary candidate Bright Nyatsiko.



Bawumia also announced plans to establish agricultural mechanization centers in every district to provide farmers with essential equipment.



Additionally, he pledged to support women entrepreneurs through the Women Trade Empowerment Fund, allowing them to access loans using only their Ghana card.