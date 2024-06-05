Bawumia promises to pay living allowances to chiefs

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has promised to provide a living allowance to the Chieftaincy institution if elected in 2024.



Speaking to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, he emphasized the need to financially resource and empower the institution to make decisions that support the government.



Bawumia proposed increasing the current allowance for paramount chiefs from GH₵1,000 per month and introducing payments for queen mothers and divisional chiefs.



He believes this financial support will enhance the effectiveness of the Chieftaincy institution.