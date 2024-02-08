Bawumia promises to protect and improve Free SHS program when elected

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a pledge to enhance the government's educational policy, the Free Senior High School (Free SHS).



The vice president has noted a record number of SHS enrollees, with approximately 500,000 students in 2023.



During his national address at the UPSA auditorium on February 7, Dr. Bawumia indicated his vision for the nation and stated that the performance of students who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2023 was the best since 2015.



“We have also implemented Free SHS with an increase in enrollment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022. The year 2023 has recorded the highest-ever level of enrollment in SHS of around 500,000 students.”



“The performance of the students at WASSCE is also the best since 2015 and we have also achieved gender parity. Under my government, Free SHS will continue, and we will improve upon it. Who can you trust to protect and improve Free SHS? Once again, it is Dr. Bawumia,” he boldy said.